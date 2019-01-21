Ghana art popularity stokes calls for national gallery

The 84-year-old artist, educator and founder of the Artists Alliance Gallery in Ghana's capital has won national and international recognition for his work.

He set up the gallery 25 years ago and moved it to its current location, a three-storey building on the beachfront 11 years ago.

The premises are open to the public, offering local people and tourists the chance to see contemporary art, mostly from Ghana itself.

When Glover started out, there was little support for local artists and most needed to hold down day jobs to make a living.

But in recent years there has been a huge swing. More artists are making a living from their work as a result of galleries like Glover's, festivals, collectors and art professionals.

One of Glover's works hangs in Seth Dei's private gallery, on a quiet street in a leafy suburb of Accra.

The 73-year-old businessman has been an avid supporter of Ghanaian artists for several decades. He has seen them struggle and slowly build up their reputations.

He said he would much rather have a painting by a Ghanaian in his living room than a Picasso.

"I like to be surrounded by paintings that I can understand, that reflect who I am," he told AFP, looking at Glover's rendering of a forest in vivid orange and red.

The work is one of about 550 pieces of art spread between his home, gallery and in storage.