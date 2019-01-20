Al Musallam: International School of Storytelling seeks for "Arab database"

Al Musallam said in an statement to “Sharjah24” that the explained that the school seeks to find a suitable place for the Arab story and the Arab thinkers in the world, and will work on the younger generations to entertain them with the stories and values that must be instilled in them from childhood.

Al Musallam pointed out that for many years now and for more than 16 years, the Sharjah International Narrator Forum was mainly interested in the story, stressing that through the school will continue to work, and there will be new governors Emiratis and Arabs competing globally.