SHI inaugurates Int’l School of Storytelling and Oral Arts

Commenting on the inauguration of the new school, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam said that this comes in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to take care of the cultural heritage and provide the appropriate means to preserve it.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam added that the new school will highlight the ancient stories of the ancestors’ cultural heritage and improve more new developing curricula in storytelling.

Underscoring the importance of the observation of the storytelling in all its traditional forms, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam concluded that this school comes as a continuation of the SIH’s efforts to promote all forms of folk art and cultural heritage, stressing on the observance of cultural diversity among all peoples.