Nahyan bin Mubarak opens General Union of Arab Writers' Conference

Addressing the conference's inaugural session, Sheikh Nahyan underlined the pioneering role assumed by the Union as a platform for sustaining intellectual and literary work and empowering the intelligentsia to re-shape the future of the region in a way enabling it to earn its befitting status among advanced world nations.

He hailed the selection of the value of tolerance as the theme of the event, noting that the culture of peaceful co-existence and tolerance is a way of life in the UAE, a country, which, he said, respects cultural diversity and pluralism as a source of power that enables human communities to thrive.

He recalled late Sheikh Zayed's messages for steering clear away from fanaticism, hatred and extremism, as well as the Founding Father's call for promoting mutual respect and joint action to ensure social welfare and economic wellbeing among world peoples.

The conference is led by Habib Al Sayegh, Secretary-General of the General Union of Arab Writers and Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union.