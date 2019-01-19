SIACH continues to receive applicants’ participation until April 1st

Dubbed "cultural heritage … human communication", the third edition of the award’s logo embodies the value of knowledge and humanity, calling for communication and interaction.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), expressed pride in the great interest in the award in its various fields and categories, which is an indication of its importance and prestige among researchers and those interested in heritage in general.

Dr. Al Musallam stressed that all these successes would not have been possible without the unlimited support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness’ directives to conserving Arab cultural heritage, disseminating the values of maintaining it and raising awareness of all segments of society about its importance and continuity.

He asserted SIH’s belief in the importance of heritage, as one of the most important elements of the national identity, and an effective means of communication between civilisations and nations.