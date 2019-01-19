The Flag Island Attracts Hundreds of Car Aficionados and families in Sharjah

The classic cars were part of a parade that took off from their home at Sharjah Old Cars Club to The Flag Island as part of its participation in KSHTA event – a lively food event featuring some of the UAE’s best food trucks serving up delicious treats.

‘The Flag Island Classic’ event was organised in collaboration with Sharjah Old Cars Club, during KSHTA which runs every day of the week, from 1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on weekdays, 1:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays and Fridays, until 1 February 2019.

At the end of the parade, a ceremony was held to honour Sharjah Old Cars Club. Musical performances were conducted by an ensemble from Sharjah Police Science Academy.

After satisfying their curiosity about classic cars, visitors of The Flag Island completed their evening with delicious food served by food trucks and were entertained in the varied lively activities of KSHTA that includes traditional songs and children play areas.