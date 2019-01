In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Madhloum said that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was the first who honoured poets in the United Arab Emirates.

This came during a press conference, which was held at the Department of the Cultural Affairs in Sharjah, in the presence of poets, media, and who are interested in poems.