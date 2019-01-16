Al Qaseer: Sharjah Folklore Poetry Festival will launch on Sunday

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department, General Coordinator of Sharjah Folklore Poetry Festival, has announced that the Festival will host 60 poets from 17 different countries. The Festival will include a various cultural activities that will continue until 26th January.

Al Qaseer pointed out that the festival was dedicated to honour the great poets, and a symposium will be organised. He also added that in this edition of the Festival will be in a diverse avenues in the emirate of Sharjah.