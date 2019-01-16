Sharjah Institute for Heritage bonds with the Algerian Heritage

The World Heritage Week is organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, under the theme ‘World Heritage in Sharjah’, and was inaugurated by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, His Excellency Saleh Attieh, Algerian Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of several representatives, diplomats, media, and heritage lovers of the guest country, where the activities will last another five days until 19th January.

His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said:”The Algerian Heritage Week, will showcase the depths of history, and offer visitors exclusive insights on Algerian science, knowledge, civilization and culture. The event will also display artistic and innovative heritage paintings, lectures, popular shows, events and activities that will serve as a great opportunity for all heritage lovers to learn more about the long-standing and diverse Algerian heritage”.

Dr Al Musallam said that the World Heritage Weeks programme is guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, within the framework of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. The aim is to introduce the world's cultural heritage and its connections with Arab and international experiences in this field.

Dr Al Musallam concluded that through the World Heritage Weeks, the SIH stresses the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge, experience and ensure their interaction together in order to continue to preserve and transmit culture to all generations as a significant cultural component and one of the main identity factors of peoples, countries and nations.

Key Events of the Algerian Week

The Algerian programme included a tour of the “Al Bait Al Gharbi” Square, offering visitors a view of the ancient architecture, Islamic calligraphy and plastic art (visual art). The event will also showcase Algerian traditional dresses as - Tlemcen, , pottery, copper, leather, Al-Sorouh (The walking cattle in the dairy environment), as well as traditional dishes, the West House’s theatre and poetry workshops, folkloric performances, fashion shows, folk poetry, theatre plays and a short dramatization of the Algerian Tlemcen wedding. The programme will also feature daily competitions, prizes for adults and children and various workshops by key members of the Algerian delegation.

The Intellectual Programme

The activities of the Algerian Heritage Week will include an intellectual programme which was held at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage on Wednesday and will recommence on Thursday 17 January 2019. On Wednesday, a lecture titled ‘Non-material Heritage is a national identity’ in addition to a lecture focusing on ‘Algerian Folk Dances: A symbol of heritage of a real heritage’ were presented. Similarly, Thursday will oversee a session on ‘The role of museums in preserving the heritage’, while the heritage lovers in Dibba will showcase events and activities of the Algerian heritage on Sunday 20 January 2019.