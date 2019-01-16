Heart of Sharjah launches Al Basta Emirati culture fest

Every weekend, visitors can take part in a myriad of workshops highlighting traditional Emirati crafts including Burqa and Talli, along with doll-making workshops, in addition to the traditional art of Henna and offering a variety of unique handmade items created from raw materials like leather, which will be available to visitors strolling inside the souq looking for bargains.

Khaled Deemas, general manager of Heart of Sharjah, said: “Al Basta Festival is part of Heart of Sharjah’s continuous quest to provide visitors with an authentic Emirati vibe and entertaining experience at the oldest and most vibrant souqs of the region, this unique festival celebrates the Emirati culture and heritage through hosting it at one of the oldest souqs of the region. It serves as entertainment venue for visitors from all age groups and nationalities, and introduces them to the great culture, history and heritage of this great nation, which is one of the goals of the Heart of Sharjah.”

“We have a variety of activities that will appeal to all visitors. It will be perfect for families as children can take part in entertaining activities and workshops while parents can try out traditional cuisines or hunt for bargains among the multitude of stalls offering a wide range of goods and products. I encourage all segments of society to take part in this joyous festival, and get to know the history of this great emirate and country,” he continued.

A petting zoo where youngsters can feed baby goats with bottled milk and pet rabbits and ducks, while keeping them engaged with traditional Arabic oud music filling the atmosphere during live performances, while young budding photographers can learn the tricks of the trade of taking the perfect snapshot at sessions held throughout the course of the event.

As part of Al Basta Festival’s activities, there will be storytelling sessions where people can settle into comfy bean bag seats and enjoy the retelling of classical tales. For those who enjoy a splash of colour, there will be face painting, along with workshops on how to make candy floss, popcorn and ice cream as well as cooking sessions.

Entry price at Al Basta for all to join the workshops is AED 50 and activities run each day from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.