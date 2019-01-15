Hani Shaker, Wael Jassar will open events season at Al Majaz Amphitheatre

The two artists are gearing up to unveil Al Majaz Amphitheatre’s 2019 events season, which will be followed by more live concerts by the best of the Arab world’s musical talents on ensuing Fridays.

Hani Shaker is preparing to captivate audiences with his signature romantic compositions, spanning his 40-year musical career. He will also be bringing his classical hits including ‘Asaheb Meen’ and ‘Katbatly Al Seneen’, considered staple in his collection of more than 600 songs.

On the same evening, Lebanese artist often touted as the man with a ‘Golden Voice’, Wael Jassar will be performing a range of his new hits and ageless favourites. He will be singing ‘Be Tewhashini’, ‘Msheet Khalas’, and other popular songs for his ardent UAE fans.

Doors open at 7:00pm and show starts 9:00pm. Tickets to Hani Shaker Wael Jassar concerts are priced starting AED 100, and available for purchase at https://sharjah.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/72958/hani-and-wael.

From 25 January – 1 March, the Al Majaz Amphitheatre is bringing the best of Arab artists from around the region to create amazing concerts and unforgettable nights for music lovers and concert-goers in the UAE. Latest chart-topping Egyptian pop to

classical Khaliji, and more, will be performed by veterans and emerging musical sensations alike.