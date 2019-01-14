UNESCO, UAE organise workshop for Sudanese cultural specialists

Omar Soliman, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Sudan, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Dr. Pavel Kruppkin, UNESCO Representative in Sudan, attended the workshop.

The workshop, which was also attended by over 40 students representing several of Sudan’s provinces, discussed many areas of cultural and heritage work, with the aim of building the nation’s capacities in the field of intangible cultural heritage and preparing inventories for subsequent registration in UNESCO's global lists.

During the workshop, Al Junaibi said that the UAE prioritises the preservation of heritage, adding that many organisations are working to achieve the UAE’s goals to preserve its own culture and heritage and raise community awareness. He noted that Sudan has a rich heritage while stressing that the country needs to train its citizens to document and register this heritage through UNESCO.

Soliman praised the role of the UAE in supporting Sudan in all areas, such as theatres and museums.

Dr. Kruppkin said that intangible cultural heritage preservation workshops are being organised, with the support of the UAE, in Sudan and many other countries while noting that this is the fourth workshop held in Sudan.

Dr. Abdulqader Mohammed Al Hassan, Chairman of the UNESCO National Committee, thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for cooperating with Sudan in many areas and occasions.