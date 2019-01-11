Curtain falls on 33rd Janadria Festival

The festival, which carries the slogan ‘Faithfulness and Loyalty’ has been a great success for the past 21 days, with an integrated system of cultural, heritage, artistic, sporting and entertainment activities. In addition to the pavilions of ministries, agencies and institutions, GCC pavilions, the Guest of Honor Indonesia, there was participation from emirates, regions, governorates and heritage pavilions. This success was witnessed by thousands of visitors who came daily.

The event reviewed the Kingdom’s history, its status, its achievements, its diverse cultures, the legacy of its people and its place, opening a window on its promising and prosperous future, under the guidance and support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

The festival hosted the pavilions of the regions that share their heritage to revive the heritage of parents and grandparents through special programs and events including folk shows, handicrafts, heritage collections, folk food, seminars and cultural activities, with the participation of more than 700 exhibitors from the popular teams of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

This year's festival was marked by the participation of the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Guest of Honor of the festival was Indonesia, which reflected the historical, cultural weight of the country. There was attendance by many ministers and ambassadors of culture, writers and dignitaries from all over the world.

The diverse and rich activities offered to the visitors of the festival this year has led to great success and left an unforgettable experience and memories of a national event that has increased the aesthetics of the national fabric of Saudi Arabia.