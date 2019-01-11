UAE President’s Cup Chess Tournament concludes

From January 2nd to 9th,140 players from different clubs across the UAE participated in the tournament.

The 2018 UAE President’s Cup was organised with the support and guidance of Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, ATDD Chairman. Sheikh Abdul Aziz thanked the organisers, participants and sponsors of this important tournament, which is named after the personage who is dearest to our hearts.

The top three winners in each category were honoured at the closing ceremony. The winner of the first place in the men’s category was Saeed Ishaq from the Dubai Chess and Culture Club. Omran Al Hosani from Abu Dhabi Chess and Culture Club came in second place and the winner of the third place was Ibrahim Sultan from Dubai Chess and Culture Club. The tournament officials, who played an important role in the success of the event, were also honoured.

In the youth category, Hamad Esam from Sharjah Cultural Club for Chess was the first-place winner, with Ammar Al Sardrani from the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club in second place and Mohammed Saeed Al Ailili from the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club in third place.

In the ladies’ category, the first-place winner was Wafiya Darwish Al Maamari from Al Ain Culture and Chess Club,the second-place winner was Amna Noman Al Ali from Dubai Chess and Culture Club and the third-place winner wasYasmine Ali from Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

In the young ladies’ category, Fatima Al Wahhabi from Abu Dhabi Chess and Culture Club was the first-place winner, while Latifa Al Dermaki from Abu Dhabi Chess and Culture Club came in second place and Zainab Darwish Al Maamari from Al Ain Culture and Chess Club came in third place.