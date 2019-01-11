Arab Theatre Festival 2019 opens in Cairo

Minister of Culture, Inas Abdel Dayem and Ismail Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Authority, as well as a host of prominent and renowned Egyptian and Arab theatre figures attended the opening ceremony.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Ismail Abdullah expressed happiness with the return of the Arab Theatre Festival to Cairo.

He expressed pride in the number of participants that was beyond the expected explaining that 400 Arab playwrights, as well as 250 Egyptian artists are part of the prestigious event.

Inas Abdel Dayem welcomed the attendees of Arab artists expressing hope that this year’s edition will echo the aspirations and expectations of the Arab Nation.

She added that the patronage of the 11th edition of the Arab Theatre Festival by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is a testimony of the political management’s awareness of the importance of the theatre.

A number of Arab playwrights and artists were honoured at the ceremony before they paused for a group photo.