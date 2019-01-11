‘Arabic Language Centre’ receives Juba delegation

This came during a meeting Hammadi held with the delegation at the headquarters of the Centre at the University City in Sharjah.

The visit is part of the delegations series of visits to several institutions with expertise in the field of Arabic language education in Sharjah in particular, and the UAE in general, and to learn about the experiences and the latest in the development of education.

Dr. Al Hammadi stressed the readiness of the Centre to cooperate in the implementation of initiatives supporting the strengthening of the Arabic language with the Association, while contributing to the development of Arabic language education for non-speakers.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences and learning about latest developments in the Arabic language learning and teaching to non-Arabic speakers, as well as modern curricula and methods concerning the standards of Arabic language education and curriculum development, evaluation policies and other recent studies in the field of Arabic language.

Dr. Al Hammadi reviewed the achievements of the Centre, including the latest achievements and the latest publications in the field of Arabic language, in addition to many other publications. He referred to the various efforts in the service of teaching Arabic language.