Saeed bin Tahnoon: We appreciate Sharjah Ruler cultural initiatives

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said on a statement to “Sharjah24” that such festivals are the product of the directives and visions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which we draw from his ideas, on the sidelines of the second cultural event organised by the Department of Culture.

Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan appreciated the efforts of the Department of Culture in organisng the Mleiha Cultural Forum, and what it included from Operetta described as the distinguished and massive work, which provided the public with a rich literary and artistic.