Saeed bin Tahnoon: We appreciate Sharjah Ruler cultural initiatives

  • Friday 11, January 2019 in 10:03 AM
Sharjah24: Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness's cultural initiatives that transformed Sharjah into a beacon of science and the arts.
Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said on a statement to “Sharjah24” that such festivals are the product of the directives and visions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which we draw from his ideas, on the sidelines of the second cultural event organised by the Department of Culture.
 
Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan appreciated the efforts of the Department of Culture in organisng the Mleiha Cultural Forum, and what it included from Operetta described as the distinguished and massive work, which provided the public with a rich literary and artistic.