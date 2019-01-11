Mohammed Al Suwaiji: A remarkable turnout on the “Mleiha Second Cultural Forum”

  • Friday 11, January 2019 in 9:33 AM
Sharjah24: Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaiji, Director of the Eastern Region section at the Department of Culture, said that the Department draws its programs and activities from the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaiji pointed out in a statement to "Sharjah 24" at the conclusion of the Mleiha Second Cultural Forum, that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen to provide a diverse artistic and cultural content in various parts of Sharjah, the main objective is to improve the technical taste, and dissemination of information and extending bridges of social communication.
 
On the forum, Al Suwaiji said, "It has been a remarkable success, it became clear from the amount of public interest that accompanied it, and the remarkable interaction of the audience with the events of the festival.