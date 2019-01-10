FUNN builds a generation of creative filmmakers at its ‘Winter Camp’

Over the course of the camp, youth aged between 13 and 18 took part in a series of interactive events, workshops and leisure activities. They learnt how to write short scripts with a theme consisting of an intro, body and ending, before performing in front of an audience. The activity is aimed at boosting children’s confidence and breaking their fear of public speaking, which assists in developing their acting skills and bring out their unique personalities.

Youth also participated in rehearsing and acting exercises that helped them improvise and perform spontaneously without preparation. They were also taught how to engage other people on a certain topic and try to convince them of their point of view in an entertaining way in front of an audience in a span of 60 seconds. Other theoretical and practical lessons were given to participants on character analysis, voice and diction concepts.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF), said: “We organised the winter camp as part of our ongoing mission to provide children and youth with an edutainment platform, to enable them to explore and nurture their artistic and creative talents. Throughout the camp, participants engaged in a plethora of workshops and activities that helped them express themselves artistically, introduced them to the realm of filmmaking and script writing.

“These events and activities are designed to build a generation of filmmakers and creative actors to enrich our cultural journey. And in due course, be capable of representing their country regionally and internationally, and promote our national identity and heritage worldwide.”

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in media and film and has a remit to promote new media works and films made by children and young filmmakers of the UAE. Its larger goal is to foster talent through local and international festivals, conferences and workshops and to form a close-knit network of talented youths who can share experiences and expertise on a global scale.