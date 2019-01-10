Emirati writers sign their works for Indian book lovers

To mark Sharjah’s participation as NDWBF’s guest of honour, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in collaboration with Emirates Writers Union have brought these diverse works of literature by poets, writers, researchers and playwrights in Hindi language to offer Indian readers a taste of Emirati and Arabic literary culture.

Among the authors, poets and intellectuals who have signed their works include poet Dr. Habib Al Sayegh who signed Penguins and other Poems; Kholoud Al Mulla who was seen signing her poetry collection The Road that Takes Me, meanwhile, writer Sultan Al Amimi was available to sign his novel One Room is Not Enough”. Dr. Hamad bin Saray signed his published research titled “Old History of the Arabian Gulf, while poet Abdullah Al Hedeya signed copies of his poetry collection Searching for Iram, Author of Animals Court; followed by Mohammed bin Jarsh, who also signed copies of his translated work.

Renowned actor, Dr. Habeeb Ghuloom signed copies of his academic letter in theatre, while Sheikha Al Mutairi signed copies of her poem collection My Most and Least.

In 2018, SBA translated several Arabic language titles to French in celebration of Sharjah as the Special Guest City at Paris Book Fair. Last year in August, Sharjah took Portuguese translations of a collection of rich Arabic literature to the Sao Paulo International Book Fair in Brazil, where the emirate participated as guest of honour.