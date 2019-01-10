Sultan Al Omaimi, Shaikha Al Mutairi highlight Indian presence in Emirati poetry

Moderated by Emirati poet Abdullah bin Hadiya, the panel saw participation of poet and novelist Sultan Al Omaimi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Poetry Academy, and Emirati poet Shaikha Al Mutairi, who compared India’s influence on Emirati poets as well as the role of contemporary poets in enhancing cross-cultural communication with Indian poets, through festivals, forums and book fairs, in addition to translating poetry collections by renowned Indian poets.

Shaikha Al Mutairi shared her personal experience of participating in the ‘Poetic Heart’ festival, organised to explore the values of peace and love among cultures and civilisations and “guide humanity towards a peaceful world in which the dignity of life is respected” through poetry.

She remarked that she took part in the debut edition the festival and became one of its advocates and organisers in the Gulf region, as she was introduced to the vibrant experiences of contemporary Indian poets and found that their poems are rich with messages of peace, love, tolerance and co-existence.

Al Mutairi presented a research paper on the expertise of Emirati poet Shihab Ghanem and his relationship with Indian poetry. She underscored that he contributed to introducing Indian poetry to Arab culture through the array of Indian poems he translated into Arabic, and the books he wrote about Indian poetry.

“Shihab Ghanem is considered poetry as a mediator between India and the UAE by many who study his works. He translated a book titled How Mayakovsky Committed Suicide, which mentions the experience of Indian poet Saatchi Dalinder, and Thuraya Resonance by Kamala Surayya, who was influenced by mysticism and eventually converted to Islam,” said Al Mutairi.

Al Mutairi added: “Dr. Ghanem also translated Poems from Kerala, a collection of selected poems by various poets from Kerala, in addition to Night Rain-Poems from the East and West, a collection of poems by 23 poets from China, Yemen, USA, Switzerland, Canada, Chile and other countries, with 9 poets from India.”

Poet Sultan Al Amimi presented a research paper on India's presence in the Emirati Nabataean poetry in the first half of the 20th century compared to the second half, where he explained how India's image has changed in the literary works written by poets who visited India compared to those who did not.

Regarding the poets of the first half of the 20th century, Al Amimi addressed the experience of the Emirati poets Ahmed bin Sultan bin Sulayem and Salem Bin Ali Al Owais, who had lived in India to undergo asthma treatment, and during the time, wrote several poems to detailing his days in the hospital, describing his good relationship with Indian nurses and doctors, and share nostalgia for Dubai – his birthplace.

In his presentation on the presence of India in the poems written during the second half of the 20th century, Al Amimi highlighted the literary experiences of various Emirati poets such as Sultan Al Dhaheri, Ali bin Mukhbet and Nasser bin Salem Al Owais, and said that these poems were written based on the perceptions of the UAE about India at that time. The Emirati Nabataean poems included a description of the finest Indian clothes and costumes, the most beautiful perfumes, the Indian Ocean, and other historical elements.