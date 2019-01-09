SAF launches ‘Film Platform’ on 18 January

SAF’s organisation of the inaugural session of the platform is the culmination of the efforts and initiatives of the Foundation in supporting filmmakers. The platform is an annual programme that supports the production of films in the UAE and the region and provides an important platform for dedicated and young filmmakers.

The general programme will also provide useful discussions and workshops on the administrative aspects of film production, such as distribution, funding and legal issues.

The educational programme accompanying the platform offers a number of workshops on topics such as filmmaking, scriptwriting, research and documentation, animation and visual effects.

In this session, which will last until January 26, three films by the late Egyptian director Youssef Chahine will be screened in celebration of the tenth anniversary of his departure: "The Iron Door", "The Earth" and "The Sixth Day". Screening will take place at Africa Hall and other venues in Sharjah, at 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm, or 9:00 pm, and tickets will be available online through Ticketmaster and on-site as well as SAF’s Information Centre at Al Mureijah Square.