Colombia marks its annual Black and White Carnival

During the two –day Carnival, locals paint their faces black one day and white the next day, and wear black, white, and other colors.

Held in the southwestern city of Pasto, where participants wore festive costumes, put on many animal masks and performed various dance performances.

The black and white costumes symbolise unity and equality. It also celebrates ethnic and cultural diversity.

In 2009, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Black and White Festival of Colombia, was listed on its Intangible Heritage List.