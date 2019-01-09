Colombia marks its annual Black and White Carnival

  • Wednesday 09, January 2019 in 7:15 PM
Sharjah 24: This week, Colombia celebrated its annual Black and White Carnival, which draws its idea from a blend of Andean, Amazon, and the Pacific Ocean cultures.
During the two –day Carnival,  locals paint their faces black one day and white the next day, and wear black, white, and other colors.
 
Held in the southwestern city of Pasto, where participants wore festive costumes, put on many animal masks and performed various dance performances.
 
The black and white costumes symbolise unity and equality. It also celebrates ethnic and cultural diversity. 
 
In 2009, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Black and White Festival of Colombia, was listed on its Intangible Heritage List.