Abdullah Al Owais announces launching of a new quarterly literary magazine

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, speaking about various cultural and literary topics, most notably the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Forum, His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais has highlighted the emirate of Sharjah’s prominent role in enhancing the cultural diversity.

Underscoring the importance of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Forum, His Excellency Al Owais has also emphasised the importance of the various initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, most prominent of these initiatives was His Highness's initiative to establish several Poetry Houses in the Arab World.

Highlighting His Highness’ keenness to support this cultural event, His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais has further announced the publication of a new quarterly magazine dealing with Arabic literature and poetry, stressing the need to preserve the Arabic language.