Heba Al Marasi: Sharjah’s culture is truly prospering under Patronage of Sultan Al Qasimi

During her visit to Sharjah pavilion at the fair, Her Excellency Marasi underscored that the emirate is truly flourishing culturally under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. She expressed her keen desire for Sharjah’s cultural efforts to reach out to more countries in the Arab region and the world.

She noted that Sharjah’s participation in the 50th edition of Cairo International Book Fair represents a new chapter in the cultural relationship the emirate and Egyptian community.

Al Marasi toured the Sharjah pavilion, receiving an insight on all the cultural offering brought to New Delhi by the emirate’s leading entities. She especially expressed her delight to see Sharjah’s efforts towards promoting a culture of reading among children in the UAE and the wider region.