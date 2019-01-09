Mohammed Al Qaseer: 42 poets within “Sharjah Arabic Poetry”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department, General Coordinator of Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival, said that the festival will honour the Egyptian poet, Mohamed Al Shahawy, and the Emirati poet, Saif Mohamed Al Marri.

Al Qaseer added that the festival will host 42 poets from different Arab countries. In addition, a various cultural activities will be held at Culture Palace, House of Poetry, and Al Qasimia University.

Al Qaseer concluded that the festival will include a special intellectual programme, with the participation of poets, informative, and Arabic poetry lovers.