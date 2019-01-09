'Sheikh Zayed and Europe: A Journey' exhibition extended until 31st January

Organised by the European Union Delegation to the UAE and the Austrian and Bulgarian Presidencies of the Council of the EU for the year 2018, the exhibition, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is curated by Ms Rym Tina Ghazal.

The exhibition aims to commemorate the legacy and leadership of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The exhibition also highlights his local, regional and international accomplishments and his values of tolerance, giving, coexistence, loyalty, patriotism, volunteerism and humanitarian work.

The exhibition includes rare photographs, footage and some of Sheikh Zayed's European items and other artefacts related to the cultural and historical exchange between the UAE and Europe. Visitors will get the rare opportunity to try Sheikh Zayed's perfume and his sunglasses.

The EU Delegation collaborated with more than 16 Emirati and European institutions to gather the content of the exhibition which sheds light on the common values between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates: 'Unity', 'accepting diversity and harmony', 'traditions and culture' and it comes as a chance to explore the importance of the friendship between both sides.

During their visits to the exhibition, visitors are taken on a nostalgic journey with the late Founding Father and are invited to explore his legacy and his historical relationship with Europe and European leaders.

Rym Tina Ghazal, the curator of the exhibition, said, "From the first European travellers to the area, to the first Emirati (Abu Dhabi) official delegation to Europe, and then the most recent links forged over shared values between the European Union and the UAE, the exhibition highlights Sheikh Zayed’s relationship with European nations and his legacy as a global figure.

"The building blocks of the exhibition are inspired by The Founding Father’s values that common with the EU core values of peace, friendship, humanitarianism, openness to others and unity in diversity."

The exhibition is open to the public 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.