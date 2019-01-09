SPC highlights strong investment opportunities to Indian publishers

SPC representatives have held a series of networking meetings at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2019, to strengthen collaboration with Indian publishers and literary institutions and attract more Indian businesses into the UAE’s book industry through SPC.

SPC’s Managing Director, Salim Omar Salim, has conducted meetings with representatives of Man Book India, M R Publication, AADI Publishers, Nikita Book Forum, Print Mirchi, Rainbow Books Children's Book Publisher & Distributors, G.R. Bathla & Sons (Educational Publisher and Distributors), Scitech Publishing House, and many other companies specialised in the publishing and printing sector during which SPC’s plethora of world-class services and business facilities offered to investors were showcased. Through these meetings, Indian businesses explored possible collaboration with SPC and discussed business expansion strategies into the UAE and wider region.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC, said: “The UAE has historic relations with India. The two countries have successfully established significant business partnerships in a variety of fields. India has one of the world’s largest publishing markets, and offers both countries to venture into a fairly untapped market that has huge potential to benefit us both business wise and culturally.”

“Through these meetings, we have introduced many Indian publishers to key opportunities offered by the UAE in general, and particularly Sharjah, in the publishing field. We have offered them an insight into a plethora of investment opportunities in the emirate that become more attractive due to our competitive and investor-friendly environment.” he added.

Since its inception under the umbrella of SBA, SPC operates in line with Sharjah’s cultural project. It aims to provide an ideal investment environment that incubates publishers and publishing experts from around the world. It offers a set of facilities, service and amenities including printing, licensing and distribution, which attracts and stimulates publishers to make the most of the plethora of Sharjah’s investment opportunities in the publishing sector.