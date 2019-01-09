Sharjah brings UAE’s, India’s celluloid friendship under focus

Known for City of Life (2009), The Worthy (2016) and Thawb al-Shams (2010), Ghuloom reminisced the days when, as a school boy residing in Ras Al Khaimah, he would take an abra boat to cross the river or ride his bicycle for several kilometres just to go to the cinema and see the screen light up with his favourite Bollywood stars.

“Ye dosti hum nahi, choddengey (We won’t leave this friendship); Todenge dum magar, tera saath na choddengey” (Even if we had to give up my life, I will not leave your side). Ghuloom sang two lines of a popular Bollywood song from the film, ‘Sholay’, and said: “This song is the perfect portrayal of our relationship with Indian cinema. I have seen the film over ten times, and will watch it again in a heartbeat.”

He said, how growing up in the era of the 60s and 70s actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, were his role models, and inspired him to discover his acting talents through performing in school plays.

“I turn to this man [Amitabh] even today when I’m looking for cinematic inspiration. I felt like I developed a personal connection with him through films.”

He mentioned the Indian film from the 90s ‘Naqab’, which was produced by a filmmaker from the UAE, and how it introduced a trend where UAE and other Gulf-based producers looked eastwards into India to invest and forge cultural collaborations. Ghuloom also talked about Arab actors like Abdul Wahab, and others who stared being featured in Indian films.

“The Indian cinema experience is one of the richest worldwide. Full of song and dance, vibrant colours, and a variety of human themes – I have never seen such vibrance in any other film industry. Indian movies have impacted the UAE, and other Gulf and Middle Eastern nations in a big way. We see Arab women and men wearing Indian fashions, celebrating Indian festivals, eating the country’s food, and above all, watching Bollywood productions!

“Indian cinema has also popularised Hindi and Urdu in a big way. The number of people I know - not just in the Emirati and Arab film fraternity, but friends and acquaintances - who can speak these languages fluently is already substantial and keeps increasing. This is the power of cinema and culture, that brings people together in a way nothing else can,” Ghuloom said enthusiastically.

The admiration is fully reciprocated by Bollywood filmmakers, who have recently been turning to the UAE and its landmarks very often, such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, to feature prominently in their movies. Some of the recent Hindi films shot in the UAE include Race, Airlift, Bang Bang, Happy New Year, and Welcome.

Among attendees at the session were HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); and HE Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and prominent literary figures.

Al Banna emphasised the need to look at cinema to further what he referred to as ‘cultural diplomacy’ between the two countries. He observed that cinema has a huge role in bringing people together and promoting cross-cultural appreciation, mentioning his experience back in the 70s when he travelled all the way to Kuwait from the UAE, to watch ‘Sangam’.