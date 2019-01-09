Sharjah brings history of Arabic calligraphy to NDWBF

Sharjah24: Long queues of Indian visitors to the 27th New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF 2019) excited to have their names and messages written in the delicate strokes of Arabic calligraphy have been greeting Emirati calligrapher, Khalid Al Jallaf, at the Sharjah Pavilion for days.
The master calligrapher utilises the traditional forms of Thuluth, Diwani and Naskh to showcase the beauty of Arabic letter designing and calligraphy’s ink-on-paper handwriting techniques.
 
Arabic calligraphy activities at the fair are aimed at communicating Sharjah’s cultural message to the Indian populace, and are a continuation of the emirate’s efforts to promote Arab and Islamic culture around the world by highlighting its beauty through literature, music and art.
 
Along with creating attractive calligraphic art for the book fair’s visitors, Al Jallaf has also familiarised them with the long history of the major phases in the art form’s development – since the second Hijri century (8th century AD/CE), up until now. He spoke about the history of the different scripts of Arabic calligraphy, their unique characteristics, and artistic schools they emerged in.