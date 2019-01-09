Sharjah brings history of Arabic calligraphy to NDWBF

The master calligrapher utilises the traditional forms of Thuluth, Diwani and Naskh to showcase the beauty of Arabic letter designing and calligraphy’s ink-on-paper handwriting techniques.

Arabic calligraphy activities at the fair are aimed at communicating Sharjah’s cultural message to the Indian populace, and are a continuation of the emirate’s efforts to promote Arab and Islamic culture around the world by highlighting its beauty through literature, music and art.

Along with creating attractive calligraphic art for the book fair’s visitors, Al Jallaf has also familiarised them with the long history of the major phases in the art form’s development – since the second Hijri century (8th century AD/CE), up until now. He spoke about the history of the different scripts of Arabic calligraphy, their unique characteristics, and artistic schools they emerged in.