Traditional folk performances bring UAE’s heritage to India

These performances embody the very essence of Emirati identity, and are part of the emirate’s diverse cultural programme being presented in celebration of Sharjah’s selection as guest of honour at NDWBF’s 27th edition.

Combining sailors' songs and traditional Emirati dances, heritage performances by the Sharjah National Music Band are roaming the streets of this bustling city, celebrating the diversity of the UAE's cultural heritage through exciting musical shows using tanbur musical instrument, giant Shindo drums, Andima or Hibban accompanied by tunes from special bagpipes.

Among other dances, the band is performing the Al Ayala, a folk dance featuring two rows of men standing united and face-to-face, chanting traditional Bedouin tunes while waving their sticks forwards and backwards at the rhythmic beat of the drums. Through traditional local dressing, the band members offered audiences a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle, further enhanced by songs symbolising the life and culture of the UAE.