Traditional folk performances bring UAE’s heritage to India

  • Tuesday 08, January 2019 in 4:37 PM
Sharjah24: Traditional Emirati performances have taken to the streets of New Delhi in a way that has never been seen before. Covering important landmarks such as the India Gate, beside the ‘ceremonial axis’ of New Delhi, India; DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, as well as the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) grounds at Pragati Maidan, Sharjah has been exciting and mesmerising huge Indian crowds through a plethora of cultural activities shedding light on the rich UAE heritage.
These performances embody the very essence of Emirati identity, and are part of the emirate’s diverse cultural programme being presented in celebration of Sharjah’s selection as guest of honour at NDWBF’s 27th edition. 
 
Combining sailors' songs and traditional Emirati dances, heritage performances by the Sharjah National Music Band are roaming the streets of this bustling city, celebrating the diversity of the UAE's cultural heritage through exciting musical shows using tanbur musical instrument, giant Shindo drums, Andima or Hibban accompanied by tunes from special bagpipes.  
 
Among other dances, the band is performing the Al Ayala, a folk dance featuring two rows of men standing united and face-to-face, chanting traditional Bedouin tunes while waving their sticks forwards and backwards at the rhythmic beat of the drums. Through traditional local dressing, the band members offered audiences a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle, further enhanced by songs symbolising the life and culture of the UAE.