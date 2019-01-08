Sajaya blasted off on a galactic trip across UAE

The activities are part of the academic program launched by Sajaya Young Ladies last September and falls in line with the UAE's goals to empower and nurture interest in space exploration and its sciences in young Emiratis.

The field trip kicked-off at Mleiha Archaeological Centre under the theme, “Outdoor star gazing,” where the young ladies took part in star gazing sessions and learned how to use and operate telescopes in a fun and educational way which raised their interest in space sciences.

The ladies then learnt how to identify the various moon phases with the naked eye during a photography trip to Jebel Jais in the northernmost emirate. In Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Sajaya’s ladies learned about the sun characteristics. This was followed by a visit to Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and Al Sadeem Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

The activities which will run through December aim to introduce the young ladies to the importance and functions of these institutions and the calendar of events they hold around the year.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.