Top Arab artists will open season at Al Majaz Amphitheatre

Hani Shaker and Wael Jassar (25 January)

On Friday, 25 January, legendary Egyptian pop singer, Hani Shaker, popularly known as ‘The Prince of Arab Singing’, will be performing his debut concert in Sharjah, picking the very best from his 40-year musical career, including his biggest hit ‘Hekayet Kol Ashek’. The singer’s breakthrough came in 1972 with ‘Heloua ya Dounia’.

Lebanese singer, Wael Jassar’s performance will follow with famous numbers like ‘Ghariba El Nas’, and ‘Nekhaby Leih’, and others. Additionally, he will also be performing his own renditions of a selection of Arabic all-time favourites.

Ragheb Alama and ‘Arab Idol’ Mohammed Assaf (8 February)

A new musical treat on the second weekend of February, Friday the 8th, will feature Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama and Palestinian pop artist Mohammed Assaf – winner of the prestigious Arab Idol title. They will be performing live some of their most successful compositions.

Alama’s musical acts will include hits like ‘Albi Eshe’ha’, and ‘Nasini Eldonya’. Assaf will entertain with some of his biggest successes like the parotitic number ‘Alli Al Kuffiyeh’, and ‘Felle Bala Ma Tehke’, in addition to traditional Palestinian songs.

Nabil Shuail and Eida Al Menhali (15 February)

The following weekend, Friday, 15 February, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will unveil its curtain on Kuwaiti singer, Nabil Shuail, and Emirati artist, Eida Al Menhail, who will come together to enthrall fans of the Khaliji musical genre. The legendary Kuwaiti artist, is expected to wow the crowds with renditions of his favourite numbers ‘Ma Arwa’ak’, and ‘Ana Nater’.

Al Menhali will perform a number of his popular songs, including ‘Mahma Jarra’, and ‘Al Quos Quosak’.

Nawal Al Zughbi and Majid Al Muhandis (1 March)

Lebanese pop sensation, Nawal Al Zughbi, and Iraq’s Majid Al Muhandis will bring this Arabic musical extravaganza to a memorable close on Friday, March 1. Al Zughbi will perform her biggest hits ‘Al Layali’ and ‘Albi Da’a’. Al Muhandis is expected to bring in his unique renditions of popular Iraqi songs and beautiful Khaliji melodies, like ‘Ala Modak’ and “Tonadeek”.

His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) and Chief Executive Officer of Al Majaz Amphitheatre, said: “We are excited to host a stellar line-up of contemporary Arab musicians who will bring in 2019’s offerings at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre. These popular artists will surely transform Friday evenings for music lovers in the UAE into memorable outings with family and friends.”

“As we embark on a new cultural journey this year, we will continue to host renowned artists from all around the world and hold amazing events for all members of the family, and further establish Al Majaz Amphitheatre as the leading events destination in the region,” he added.

Concert tickets are available for purchase at platinumlist.net.