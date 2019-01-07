“Sharjah 24” highlights 11th Arab Theatre Festival 2019

The event, which will launch on Thursday in Cairo, will attract 400 Arab playwrights, as well as 250 Egyptian artists participating in various performances.

The cultural event will see the participation of different international institutions from China, France, Germany and Japan, as well as Arab art academies such as, the Sharjah Art Institute, the Academy of Arts in Cairo, the Tunis Institute of Fine Arts and the Higher Institute of Dramatic Art in Morocco.

The festival includes 27 theater performances in Cairo and other cities, and 8 plays competing in the final phase of the eighth edition of the Award of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the festival, the management will organise 28 press conferences, in addition to honouring 7 winners.

Including 11 special publications of the Egyptian theater, the festival will also contain 6 training workshops that are supervised by trainers from around the world.