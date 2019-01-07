UAEBBY looks into the Future of folk Tales and Museums

Old folklore needs preserving and find new ways of expression to connect with children

At a session titled ‘Folk Tales’ held at the Sharjah Pavilion on Sunday (January 6), panelists His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Heritage Institute, and Indian children’s author, Surabhi Khanna, stressed on the importance of preserving folk tales as they represent a common global heritage, and spoke about presenting them innovative forms to capture the child’s imagination and instil them with shared community values. The session was moderated by Thureya Al Sabery.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam appealed to Arab publishers to respect the origins and authenticity of traditional folk tales, saying, "The folk tale is like a preventive vaccine for individuals from possible cultural diseases in future.”

He pointed to the importance of these traditional stories in preserving history and learning the details of the stages, which have shaped shared community values through generations. Al Musallam also emphasised on the beauty of folk tales in delivering important messages through the creation of fictional scenarios and immortal characters for truths that cannot be otherwise expressed.

Khanna focused on the endless possibilities playfulness and innovation can bring to the oral tradition of the folk tale. "These tales are a way to turn human values into games, so the messages contained within can be conveyed in an attractive and easy-to-understand, especially to children. The idea of puppet theaters, for example, is a dynamic way to translate such stories in a simple, yet impactful way."

"We grew up in India on fairy tales and heritage that left an impression on our minds in a way that shaped our personalities. When we grew up, we learned that these stories are not only Indian, but also came from other cultures and peoples. This is evidence that the dreams and concerns of humanity are quite similar everywhere.” She added

Museums – guardians of the past or the light that guides future generations?

In another panel session also held on January 6 (Sunday), the UAEBBY brought together two museum experts, Aisha Deemas, Director of Executive Affairs, at Sharjah Museums Authority; and Suddhasattwa Basu, painter, children’s illustrator and animator, representing the independent Indian publisher, Tara Books, to deliberate on their efforts to increasingly transform the role of museums in promoting children’s education. Moderated by Alia Al Shamsi Illustratorand Author,

“There is a lot of work that Sharjah Museums does for children and children’s books. Education has been at the core of Sharjah Museums, which have been operating for over 35 years. Knowing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who is the biggest advocate of education and preservation of culture, we have been working very closely with the Ministry of Education since 2007, to offer educators and teachers access to the most appropriate museum materials to connect to their subjects online. Several Ministry books used in local schools have references to several Sharjah museums.”

Basu said that museums have this aura that excludes children. “We must try to make museums more child-friendly, which is something several artists and educators are working together to establish. This is important because if we don’t know where we come from, we certainly wouldn’t know where we are headed.”

“We have to change our language, we have to change our focus, and be more accessible to children. We cannot talk to them like we talk about art or museums with grown-ups. We need to bring ourselves to their level of understanding.” He added.

Panellists also shed light on the personal quality that books have, which is essential to bringing museums and children together as these books can be carried around everywhere vis-à-vis a piece of art or painting protected by glass that cannot be touched or taken home.

16 museums in Sharjah come under the Sharjah Museums Authority, which include the Science Museum, Children’s Museum, Maritime Museum, Museum of Islamic Civilisation, several heritage museums, an aquarium of live collections, and several others.