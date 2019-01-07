Sohail Mahmood visit Sharjah Pavilion at New Delhi World Book Fair 2019

Twenty award-winning books from around the world for children with special needs have been brought to the fair by one of Sharjah’s cultural entities dedicated to promoting children’s literature. I have also seen valuable ancient maps and crafts that represent the rich Emirati and Arab heritage, some beautiful calligraphy, and of course, the books authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This is a very powerful cultural representation of the UAE and Sharjah, which I believe brings people from different cultures together by offering them a platform for understanding and exchange of ideas. Certainly, books are a very powerful medium to bring people together, and I commend the work Sharjah Book Authority and other entities from the emirate are doing to introduce us to your literature.”