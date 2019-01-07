Sohail Mahmood visit Sharjah Pavilion at New Delhi World Book Fair 2019

  • Monday 07, January 2019 in 1:32 PM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Sohail Mahmood, Pakistani High Commission, said: “I have just completed my tour of the Sharjah Pavilion at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where the emirate is being hosted as the guest of honour. The book fair’s theme, ‘books for children with special needs’ is significant. Here, at this beautiful pavilion, I have seen a great exhibition celebrating this theme.
Twenty award-winning books from around the world for children with special needs have been brought to the fair by one of Sharjah’s cultural entities dedicated to promoting children’s literature. I have also seen valuable ancient maps and crafts that represent the rich Emirati and Arab heritage, some beautiful calligraphy, and of course, the books authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
 
This is a very powerful cultural representation of the UAE and Sharjah, which I believe brings people from different cultures together by offering them a platform for understanding and exchange of ideas. Certainly, books are a very powerful medium to bring people together, and I commend the work Sharjah Book Authority and other entities from the emirate are doing to introduce us to your literature.”