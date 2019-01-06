SHI participates in Cultural Heritage Festival

The five-day Festival offer various attractive activities and different exhibitions for children and families.

The Festival aims at highlighting the importance of the heritage among all segments of society and raising the new generations’ awareness to consolidate their national identity and enrich the heritage of the community.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute has expressed the SHI’s keenness to participate in the various activities of this Festival, Which is organised by the Al Nahda Women's Association, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

His Excellency Al Musallam has emphasised the importance of highlighting the UAE heritage, which has a prominent position in the society and enjoys great attention from the country's wise leadership.