SPC: First-of-its-kind gateway for Indian publishers into Arab Region

On the side-lines of their participation at the 27th New Delhi World Book Fair, SPC has hosted a networking dinner for numerous Indian and India-based foreign publishing and printing businesses at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

SPC brought together important Indian publishing professionals, Emirati authors and poets, and senior officials from both nations together last evening to highlight the lucrative business opportunities in the UAE’s and Arab region’s rapidly expanding and diversifying publishing industry they can take advantage of with an operational base in their tax-free haven that offers 100 percent foreign ownership and profit repatriation.

Welcoming all of the gathering’s participants, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) said: “This gathering representing not just publishing professionals, but top Indian dignitaries and VIPs, young bloggers and social media influencers, and others is a prefect manifestation of the diversity and interdependence that feed the growth and exchange of culture and knowledge, globally. Multiplicity of opinion and inclusivity are pivotal to the success of our business, and meeting our overarching goal of creating tolerant, progressive societies.”

An enticing folk performance by a 5-piece Emirati band preceded a detailed presentation by the SPC Director, Salim Omar Salim, on the leading investment opportunities in the UAE and the region, which can be leveraged by publishers in India and the subcontinent through SPC.

He said: “The UAE is a global hub for doing business, and the first in the Arab world for doing business. It ranks seventeenth in global competitiveness – a ranking which is justified partly by 25 percent of the national GDP characterised by inward foreign direct investments.”

“The UAE on an average imports books and other publishing goods worth $126 million, of which India’s share is currently approximately $10 million. This means that is a lot more untapped potential in our publishing market that Indian publishers can explore and benefit from. With 100 percent foreign ownership, and profit repatriation, zero currency restrictions, tax free business dealings, fully-furnished ready office spaces for rent, print-on-demand and offset printing facilities, global connectivity, and more such advantages in the offering by SPC, your commercial aspirations can be turned into reality,” he added.

Salim also said that SPC has introduced for the first time in the UAE a ‘dual business license’, which simply means that businesses operating within the free zone as well as on UAE mainland.

To end his presentation, the SPC Director declared that throughout the NDWBF 2019, SPC will be offering a 20 percent discount across all leasing and licensing fees to all Indian and other businesses who express interest in signing up with them. Their stand is located at the Sharjah Pavilion in Hall 7 – ABC.

Since its inception in 2017, SPC has been keen to participate in international book fairs to introduce publishers from around the world to its attractive environment and highlight its efforts aimed at enhancing investment and ensuring the prosperity of the publishing and printing sectors in the UAE and the world.

The SPC was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Covering an area of 42,000 sqm, it accommodates many institutions and entities related to the publishing sector, including translation, linguistic and literary editing offices, as well as graphic design companies. Apart from its array of advantages such as completing the process trade licenses and issuing them in 24 hours, SPC provides cutting-edge technologies in the printing and publishing field, as well as a data centre that features 16 million books in many languages.