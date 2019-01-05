‘Kalba Club’ concludes its first winter camp

The camp, which continued from 23 December to 3 January 2019, included various entertainment, health, community, heritage, scientific and national activities as well as seminars and lectures and visits to Sharjah landmarks.

Salem Al Mazrouei, member of the board of directors and supervisor of the cultural and community committee of the club, praised the great role played by the club in the city of Kalba.

He pointed out that the winter camp is a unique and new experience especially that all camps in the past years were held during the summer.

Al Mazrouei thanked the parents, the participating students and the organisers for the success achieved.