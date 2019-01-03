Sharjah is a beacon of Arab and human knowledge

In this context, a number of officials from UAE cultural institutions and several Emirati writers and intellectuals emphasise the resonance of this choice and its reflection on the cultural project of the emirate.

They added that the selection of Sharjah as the Guest of Honour at the 27th edition of the New Delhi International Book Fair is more than four decades of toil and hard work initiated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who attaches significant importance to cultural issues.

They continued that Sharjah’s presence at one of the most important and high-status international exhibitions deepens the historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and India. It furthermore opens up more prospects for cultural exchange, dialogue and cooperation.