Sharjah is a beacon of Arab and human knowledge

  • Thursday 03, January 2019 in 11:41 PM
Sharjah 24: The selection of the Emirate of Sharjah as the guest of honour at the 27th edition of the New Delhi International Book Fair is a new feather in the cap of the local Emirati cultural movement and an enrichment of the image of Arab culture to the Indian readers and intellectuals.
In this context, a number of officials from UAE cultural institutions and several Emirati writers and intellectuals emphasise the resonance of this choice and its reflection on the cultural project of the emirate. 
 
They added that the selection of Sharjah as the Guest of Honour at the 27th edition of the New Delhi International Book Fair is more than four decades of toil and hard work initiated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who attaches significant importance to cultural issues.
 
They continued that Sharjah’s presence at one of the most important and high-status international exhibitions deepens the historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and India. It furthermore opens up more prospects for cultural exchange, dialogue and cooperation.