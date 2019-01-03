Department of Culture: ‘Mleiha Forum’ to kick off on January 10

Part of the Department of Culture’s press conference to announce the Mleiha Cultural Forum

The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday, attended by Sultan bin Ali Al Ketbi, Chairman of Mleiha Municipal Council, a number of officials, several media representatives and employees of the department and the Mleiha Municipality.

Mohammed Al Suwaiji stressed the Department's keenness to provide useful programmes to the community aimed at spreading awareness and knowledge and providing prestigious arts in addition to its role in promoting social networking and cohesion.

A number of activities and events to take place during the forum were also announced at the press conference.