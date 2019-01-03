Sultan Al Ketbi: ‘Mleiha Forum’ highlights value and history of the region

Al Ketbi said that the region is witnessing remarkable interest from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which reflected the reality of the region to enjoy a wide range of means of prosperous living.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the programme of the second Mleiha Cultural Forum, Al Ketbi added that His Highness’ interest in the region stems from his keenness to develop the area and meet the aspirations of its people.

He continued that the region has many elements that made it the focus of the attention of the wise leadership, including but not limited to, the history of the distant centuries, and its archaeological value, which is embodied in evidence of its settlement since long ago.

About Mleiha Cultural Forum on 10 January, Al Ketbi affirmed that the Forum is one of the most important events that enhances communication and social cohesion.

He praised the efforts of the Department of Culture and its activities, which are thriving through the high-profile arts that it offers to the public through its cultural programmes that have touched the various cities and regions of the Emirate.

Concluding his statement, Al Ketbi hoped that the second edition of the forum would be a great success, in light of the rich programme which the Department announced and includes different arts including drama, plays, folklore and poetry.