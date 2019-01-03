Mohammed Al Suwaiji: ‘Mleiha Forum’ entrenches values of love in Year of Tolerance

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Suwaiji explained that the Department’s programme begins on January 10 in Mleiha Area where the second edition of the Mleiha Cultural Forum kicks off.

He pointed out that Wadi Al Helou Festival will be launched in February while March will witness the launch of the Khorfakkan Cultural Festival, followed by the Department’s activities and festivals across the emirate.

As for the Melihah Cultural Forum, Al Suwaiji said that the second edition is marked by many events held for one day in Jabal Mleiha, pointing out that the festival aims to deliver several messages, perhaps the most prominent of which is that of “Neighing of Horses” operetta.

He added that the operetta, which includes the participation of a number of Emirati outstanding artists, examines the idea of contrast between love and war and sends the message that the values of love and harmony must prevail over the trends of violence and hatred, which is in line with the UAE declaration of 2019 as a “Year of Tolerance”.