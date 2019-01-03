Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Festival announces its opening date

The festival is being organised by the Emirates Heritage Club, EHC, and the Sultan bin Zayed Centre, and will be held from 20th January to 2nd February, under the directives and patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President's Representative and Chairman of the Club.

The committee announced the completion of the festivals’ preparations while pointing out that a press conference will be held to officially announce the details of its programmes and events on Wednesday, 16th January, at the headquarters of the centre in Abu Dhabi.

It added that those who are interested in participating in the festival’s competitions that involve Asayel and Mahaleb camels, races for Arabian Sloughi, and its heritage camel race, as well as its folk market, must register officially and receive a participation card.

It also praised the directives of Sheikh Sultan to promote the festival and its events and facilitate the registration process, according to the highest standards, as well as to attract the largest number of local and regional participants.