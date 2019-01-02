Al Montazah Parks pulls in a big crowd of fun-seeking visitors

Visitors of all age groups were amazed to see the spectacular rides and facilities of in the amusement park, Island of Legends that takes one on a trip around the 9 different countries. Along with the waterpark, Pearls Kingdom, which is offering splashing entertainment to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s seekers of wonder in water since it was inaugurated earlier this year.

The grand opening was celebrated with a spectacular fireworks display, stunning acrobatic performances and a host of other family entertainment spread across the amusement and waterpark, which was thoroughly enjoyed by visitors.

Khalid Al Qaseer, General Manager of Al Montazah Parks, said: “The opening of Al Montazah Parks attributes value to Sharjah’s tourist and leisure options. Through the overall events and activities, Al Montazah Parks were first and foremost keen to serve the tourism sector in the emirate, and enhance integration with other leisure and tourist destinations.”

“Al Montazah Parks cater to people of all age groups, and provide secure, thrilling and fun-filled environment that has the highest safety levels. We nurtured the skills of our teams and provided high regulatory safety protections to all visitors; both children and adults. Besides, we created new themes for the games that take visitors to different parts of the world and introduce them to its cultures, enabling them to experience European traditions, Chinese rituals, Greek mythology and other cultures from around the world,” he added.

Al Montazah Parks is centrally located close to Flag Island on Khalid lagoon, across the Central Souq.

Since its opening, Pearls Kingdom has been receiving a great turnout of visitors to experience its 35 new slides, which take the little ones to a magical wonderland to find the pearl of knowledge. The new attraction has a special water slides for children, and several other water activities that will appeal to all members of family.

Island of Legends has 26 new attractions inspired by countries like Spain, Italy, France, London, China, and the Netherlands. Here, visitors travel through time to explore Hercules’ adventures celebrated in Greek mythology, or partake in a Spanish carnival. One can test their courage by facing the Scottish Loch Ness monster, in addition to enjoying many other thrilling activities.