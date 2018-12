The lecturer Dr. Ahmed Moustafa, an Egyptian artist, started by thanking His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his great interest in the arts and calligraphy, and expressed his pleasure for being part of the Festival.

Dr. Ahmed focused on the origin of the Arabic calligraphy, and reviewed the form of the Arabic alphabet. He also showed works of a number of famous calligraphers.