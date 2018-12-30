Ismail Abdullah: 650 actors participate in the 11th session of the "Arab Theater"

Ismail Abdullah said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that this session witnessed for the first time the issuance of 11 books on the Egyptian theater, in addition to the establishment of a colloquium of huge participation of more than 50 plays Egyptian and Arab.

Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Authority pointed out that the 11th session of the festival will witness the presence of the Arab and international drama academies and many events that are added to the courses of the festival this year, stressing the realization of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.