Akwania… the old conflict between good and evil

The play takes place deep in the sea within coral reefs, where oysters and seashells live, and in that world there is a conflict between seashells and oysters, the living organism that exists within the seashells. Each of them seeks to be the king of the Aquatic Kingdom of coral reefs where many marine beings.

The presentation sought to provide a visual vision based on the decoration and lighting, but it may have a lot of problems starting with the text, there is confusion between the characters, especially the characters Seashells and oysters, which are in the end one character, and the presentation contained several scenes and characters that could have been deleted, In addition to the director's mobilization of the elements of decoration and fashion in an exaggerated manner, which confused the viewer and sometimes hindered the vision.