Al Majaz Amphitheatre flags off 2019 with live concert of Hani Shaker, Wael Jassar

The first event in the New Year at the first-of-its-kind open-air theatre in the region will see renowned Egyptian singer Hani Shaker and popular Lebanese singer Wael Jassar, who have a huge fan following in the region, delighting fans and families alike with their rendition of popular Arabic hits.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “Following the remarkable success that we achieved in 2018, we are bringing another exceptional line-up of events in 2019. The first major event of the New Year, the live concert by the legendary Hani Shaker and Wael Jassar, will be a delightful experience for all music lovers with their exceptional performance in a spectacular setting. We will continue to bring memorable and exciting events that appeal to all members of the family and further establish Al Majaz Amphitheatre as the leading events destination in the region.”

It has emerged as the popular cultural and entertainment destination of the Emirate with its hosting of world-class cultural events and concerts featuring globally renowned artists and superstars from across the Arab world and around the world. From Greek musical legend Yanni to Latin music legend Julio Iglesias and Arab superstars like Mohammed Abdu, Marcel Khalife and Assala Nasri to Emirati music sensation Balqees, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted a mindboggling variety of musical talents over the past couple of years.

With affordable tickets, adequate parking, and a professionally-trained house management team to assist all patrons with comfortable seating, Al Majaz Amphitheatre is also accessible for people of determination.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at platinumlist.net. They can be also ordered by calling +9716 5123440.