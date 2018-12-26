Dr. Ahmed Mustafa: SIAF stimulates world artists’ creativity

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Mustafa said that during his exhibition "Road Map to the Hidden Treasure”, he tried to establish a collation between the Arabic alphabets and the human perception of the universe, explaining, "It is no coincidence that the Arabic language has 28 alphabets and the moon has 28 phases.”

Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department and director of SIAF, opened Dr. Mustafa’s "Road Map to the hidden treasure”, on Wednesday at the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum.